Unique outfits for Eid

A biggest religious festival is Eid-ul-Fitr. Everyone waits throughout the year to celebrate this auspicious day. Local fashion brands has brought the exclusive Eid Collection 2024 to make this day of the biggest festival even more festive and joyful. This event is organized for all ages with trendy, stylish and diverse designs of clothes.

Whatever you want to wear in the morning, midday, and nighttime on Eid is either casual or elegant. Additionally, it needs to be a comfortable, weather-appropriate setting.

Le Reves CEO, Monnujan Nargis, highlighted the extraordinary combination of silk and muslin in the Eid Collection 2024. Modern weaving techniques have transformed muslin made from corpus cotton and silk made from cocoons into diverse forms. She emphasized Le Reves commitment to providing customers with the best clothing tailored for occasions, weather, and quality. Recognizing the summer heat during Eid, a new fabric, a silk-viscose blend, was introduced to blend the luxury of silk with the comfort of viscose, available exclusively at Le Reve.

Le Reve s Eid, reflected in a vibrant array of colours, designs, and patterns. The Family Collection by Le Reve, comprising womens, mens, teens, and childrens wear.

This years Anjans Eid collection includes sarees, salwar kameez veils, tops and different types of jewellery for girls, punjabi-pajamas, shirts, fatuas, t-shirts and waistcoats for boys. There are punjabi-pajamas, shirts, salwar kameez and frocks for children and teenagers. This Eid is the end of spring and the beginning of summer; These factors have gained importance in clothing design, colour selection and fabric use.

Bishwo Rang this time also presented the aesthetic of trendy and traditional look in clothes for Eid-ul-Fitr, inspired by the designs used in the traditional colourful clothes which are handmade by tribal communities.

“The tribal communitys hand-made clothing is almost disappearing day by day, so our event this time is about bringing the tribals own creativity to our civic life,” Fashion Designer Biplob Saha said.

A range of motifs have been used by Kay Kraft in their Eid dress creations. This collection of garments was influenced by geometric, floral, Mughal, Kashmiri, Ukrainian, Belarusian, and Egyptian patterns.