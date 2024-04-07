Nakugaon Land Port to remain closed for 6 days

Export-import activities through Nakugaon Land Port in Sherpur’s Nalitabari Upazila will remain suspended for six days on the occasion of upcoming holy Eid-ul-Fitr, Pahela Baisakh celebration.

However, the travel of passport holders through the immigration check post will be normal every day including Eid. The port authority confirmed this information.

Nakugaon Import Exporter Association President Mostafizur Rahman Mukul said on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, all trade activities through Nakugaon Land Port will be closed for six consecutive days from April 9 to April 14 as per the decision of businessmen of India, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

From April 15, all activities will start again through this port, he added.

Nakugaon Land Port Additional Director (AD) Mostafizur Rahman said on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the government holiday is three days, but as per the decision of the traders, Nakugaon land port will be closed for six days.

However, the Nakugaon immigration check post will remain open every day, including Eid days, for travelers, he added.