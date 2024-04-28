Padma Bridge generates record Tk 1,500cr in toll revenue since opening

Since its inauguration, the Padma Bridge has significantly boosted government revenue, collecting a staggering Tk 1500 crore in tolls from the myriad of vehicles that have traversed this architectural marvel, reports UNB.

Amirul Islam Chowdhury, additional director of the Padma Bridge Site office, reported, “As of Saturday at 11:59 pm, a total of Tk 1,502,62,15,900 in tolls has been collected, with 1,12,91,095 vehicles having crossed the bridge since its opening.”

The bridge first opened to traffic on June 25, 2023.

Detailed traffic analysis shows that approximately 56,01,232 vehicles used the Mawa entry point, while 56,89,863 vehicles crossed at the Jajira point.

A notable record was set on April 9 of this year when the bridge saw its highest single-day toll collection, amassing Tk 4.90 crore from 45,204 vehicles.

The bridge was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on June 25, 2023 and was opened to traffic the following morning, marking a significant milestone in the country’s infrastructure development and economic enhancement.