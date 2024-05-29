Mizanur Rahman Mizan Awarded the Freedom of the City of London

In a prestigious ceremony held at the historic Guildhall, Mizanur Rahman Mizan, a prominent figure in the British Bangladeshi community, was awarded the Freedom of the City of London. This honour, one of the oldest and most significant recognitions in the United Kingdom, acknowledges Mizan’s outstanding contributions to the community, his entrepreneurial achievements, and his tireless philanthropic efforts.

A Remarkable Journey

Mizanur Rahman Mizan’s journey to this esteemed accolade is a testament to his relentless dedication and commitment to fostering social, charitable and economic development (as the president of the British Bangladeshi Chamber of Commerce and Industry NW). Born in Bangladesh, Mizan moved to the UK, where he quickly established himself as a successful entrepreneur. His business ventures have not only created jobs but have also significantly contributed to the local economy.

Beyond his business acumen, Mizan is deeply involved in charitable activities. He has been instrumental in numerous initiatives aimed at supporting underprivileged communities, both in the UK and Bangladesh. His work with various charities and community organisations has helped provide education, healthcare, and essential services to those in need through the Just Help Foundation and the Just Help Eye Hospital.

Contributions to the Community

Mizan’s influence extends far beyond his business achievements. He is widely recognised for his efforts to bridge cultural divides and promote social cohesion. His leadership in community projects has brought together people from diverse backgrounds, fostering a spirit of unity and mutual respect.

The Freedom of the City of London

The Freedom of the City of London is an ancient honour dating back to the 13th century. Traditionally, it granted various privileges, including the right to trade and own property within the city. Today, while the practical benefits have evolved, the award remains a symbol of significant civic recognition.

Receiving this honour places Mizan alongside an illustrious group of individuals who have made notable contributions to society. It reflects his exceptional service and dedication, highlighting his role as a pillar of the community.

A Humble Recipient

In his acceptance speech, Mizanur Rahman Mizan expressed his gratitude for the recognition and dedicated the award to the community he serves. “This honour is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who has supported me and worked alongside me. Together, we have made a difference, and together we will continue to strive for a better future,” he said.

Mizan’s humility and dedication to service were evident as he spoke about his future plans. He emphasised his commitment to continuing his charitable work and supporting initiatives that promote education and social integration.

Looking Ahead

As Mizanur Rahman Mizan celebrates this significant milestone, his story serves as an inspiration to many. His achievements underscore the impact of community service, the importance of cultural integration, and the power of entrepreneurship in driving positive change.

The Freedom of the City of London is a fitting tribute to Mizan’s contributions and a reminder of the enduring values of service and community spirit. As he looks to the future, there is no doubt that Mizan will continue to be a beacon of hope and a catalyst for progress in both the British Bangladeshi community and beyond.

Mizanur Rahman Mizan’s award of the Freedom of the City of London is a well-deserved recognition of his tireless efforts and significant contributions. His journey from a young immigrant to a celebrated community leader and philanthropist is a powerful example of what can be achieved through dedication, hard work, and a deep commitment to helping others. As he continues his work, Mizan remains a shining example of how one person’s efforts can make a profound difference in the lives of many.

In attendance a the recognition event where esteemed personalities of the British Bangladesh community;

Anwarruzaman Chowdhury, Mayor, Sylhet City Corporation, Bashir Ahmed, Former president of BBCCI, Dr Zaki Rezwana Anwar, Abdul Rokib Chartered Accountant, Mothiur Rahman community activist.