Bournemouth sign Turkey forward Unal for £13m

Bournemouth have signed Turkey forward Enes Unal on a permanent deal from Getafe for a fee of about £13m.

Unal, 27, joined the Cherries on loan in the January transfer window and helped Bournemouth secure a club record Premier League tally of 48 points.

He has signed a four-year contract., external

“The project here is something I was keen to be a part of back in January, and I think that we have great potential together to improve further,” said Unal, whose career includes two years at Manchester City without making a league appearance.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola said in April that Bournemouth would sign Unal on a permanent transfer.

Unal scored two goals across three starts and 14 substitute appearances during his loan spell.

His first came in a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United on 9 March, before scoring in the 3-0 home win over Brighton on 28 April.

Unal has been capped 32 times by Turkey and has been named in their provisional squad for Euro 2024.

Turkey are in the same group as Portugal, the Czech Republic and Georgia.