PM Sheikh Hasina undergoes health checkup paying at Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hospital

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday underwent routine health check-up at Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Memorial KPJ Specialised Hospital at Tetuibari in Kashimpur, Gazipur.

The PM’s press wing said the Prime Minister visited the hospital in the morning and underwent routine health check-up there paying bills for diagnostic tests herself at the counter.

During the visit to the hospital, the Prime Minister was received by Health Minister Dr. Samanta Lal Sen, Youth and Sports Minister Nazmul Hasan Papon, former health minister AFM Ruhal Huque and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Deen Mohd Nurul Huq.

The Premier herself went to the counter of the hospital for registration and paid the registration and checkup fees.

Prime Minister’s health checkup was done under supervision of her personal physician and country’s renowned medicine specialist Professor Dr ABM Abdullah, who accompanied her.

The Prime Minister later held a meeting with the members of the board of directors, physicians, officials and nurses of the hospital and inquired about the hospital’s overall activities.

She also gave the authorities concerned necessary instructions regarding rendering services treatment to the patients properly.

It may be mentioned that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her Malaysian counterpart Mohammad Najib Razak, and her sister Sheikh Rehana laid the foundation stone of 250-bed Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Memorial KPJ Specialised Hospital and Nursing College at Kashimpur in Gazipur on November 18, 2013.