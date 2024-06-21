Mutton Tikkia

Ingredients:

* Mutton Mince Meat–500g

* Egg–1

* Sattu / Gram Flour–50g

* Green Papaya paste–1 tbsp

* Onion paste–2 tbsp

* Ginger paste–1 tsp

* Garlic paste–2 tsp

* Lemon juice–1 tsp

* Green Chili paste–½ tsp

* Kashmiri Red Chili powder–1 tsp

* Garam Masala powder–1 tsp

* Oil–4 tbsp

* Ghee–1 tsp

* Salt to taste

Method:

1. Wash Mince Meat or Keema and drain the water.

2. Marinade the Keema with Green Papaya paste, Onion paste, Ginger paste, Garlic paste, Lemon Juice, Green Chili paste, Kashmiri Red Chili powder, Garam Masala powder, and salt overnight or at least for four hours.

3. The meat may release moisture after a few hours. Take a few spoonfuls of the liquid from the meat mixture and keep that aside.

4. Grind the mixture using a food processor/ or mixer-grinder at medium speed for 20 seconds.

5. Dry roast the Gram Flour.

6. Now add gram flour to the mixture in batches until the mixture is sticky and can be shaped in the form of a disk. Keep 1 tsp.

7. Make palm-sized disks from the mixture and brush each with little oil.

8. Heat the oil and ghee in a flat pan and keep the flame on the lower side once the oil is sufficiently hot.

9. Sprinkle Gram flour over the disks. this will help to create the rough outer crust.

10. Now place the meat disks over the oil and keep some gaps in between.

11. Shallow fry the meat disks and brush with oil in between.

12. The flame must be on the lower side.

13. Fry from both sides.