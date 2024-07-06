BNP supports anti-quota, pension movements

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) thinks that the demand of the students regarding quota in government jobs is certainly fair and logical. For this, the party has expressed solidarity with the ongoing anti-quota movement.

The party also supported pension movements of public university teachers.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came up with the announcement at a press conference on Saturday.

He said their party morally supports the ongoing movements by public university teachers and students based on ‘justified’ demands.

Mirza Fakhrul dismissed allegations from ruling party leaders that BNP is inciting the teachers’ protest against the new universal pension scheme “Prottoy” and the students’ agitation protesting the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.

“What they (AL leaders) are saying is illogical. There is no question that BNP is inciting the movement and depending on the protestors,” Fakhrul said.

However, he said BNP, as a responsible party, must react to incidents happening within the country.

“They (teachers and students) are carrying out their movements, and we have moral support for them now and will continue to do so. Can’t we support a justified movement?” the BNP leader said.

Fakhrul urged the government to meet the protesters’ demands by rescinding the “Prottoy” pension scheme for teachers and reducing the current 56 percent quota in government jobs to a reasonable level.