India is Bangladesh’s political friend, while China is development friend: Quader

India is a political friend of Bangladesh while China is of development, said Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday (July 6).

Noting that Bangladesh will take opportunities from anywhere for the sake of the country’s development, he said: “Bangladesh’s relationship with India is good. So, I have been able to take many advantages. India is a political friend of Bangladesh and China is a development friend. China has contributed to many developments (projects) in this country.”

The minister was speaking at the inaugural session of the week-long ‘Hilly Fruits Fair-2024’ at Sheikh Hasina Chittagong Hill Tracts History Protection and Research Centre in city’s Baily Road as chief guest.

The fair that began on Saturday under the arrangement of the Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs will end on July 12.

Highlighting the achievements of Bangladesh from India, Quader said: “What has the post-75 political party achieved by keeping hostile relations with India for 21 years?”

“We (the AL led government) got a sea equal to Bangladesh as Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi have good relationship with each other. In continuation of that, the government solved the enclave problem,” he added.

Noting that a country can resolve problems and disputes by holding discussions if it maintains good relations with other countries, he said Premier Sheikh Hasina has been able to take many benefits from India, including the Ganges Treaty.

Those who talk big had forgotten about the Ganges, he said, adding that Bangladesh never returned with empty hand earlier and even today.

AL general secretary further said: “We have a partnership with China, why won’t we take help if we get opportunity? We will take help from wherever we need help for the development of the country.”

Many people became jealous seeing the country’s development spree such as construction of Metrorail, Padma Bridge and Expressway, he said, adding that the government does not need to reply the questions of those jealous people.