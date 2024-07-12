Jomoo Launches Luxury Bathware at Barobi Design

Barobi Design, the exclusive distributor of luxury and innovation in bathware, proudly hosted the launch of Jomoo’s latest collection of intelligent and luxury bathware solutions at their flagship store in Banani.

This launch event, which drew industry leaders, designers, and luxury lifestyle enthusiasts, celebrated Barobi Design’s extensive portfolio, which includes the esteemed UK sanitaryware brand Bagnodesign, the high-end Polish tiles manufacturer Tubadzin, and now the leading Chinese sanitaryware brand, Jomoo. The successful launch underscores Barobi Design’s commitment to bringing premier, innovative bathware solutions to the market.

Jomoo – the number one sanitaryware brand in China – garnered numerous prestigious accolades worldwide, including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Design Award, and German Design Award. In this launch event, Jomoo showcased its new line that blends advanced technology with elegant design for a unique bathroom experience. With their international design team, who came from China for the brand’s launch in Bangladesh, the event marked a significant milestone for Jomoo Group, aligning perfectly with their mission to “Start Your Smart Life.”

Revolutionizing Bathing with Technology and Style

The new collection features smart restroom fixtures, such as touchless faucets, digital shower systems, and intelligent toilets that promise to redefine luxury and functionality in the bathroom. Jomoo’s products are designed to offer an unparalleled user experience, combining functionality with sophisticated aesthetics.

Barobi Design’s stunning showroom provided the perfect backdrop for the launch, with its contemporary ambiance and luxurious decor. The event space was transformed to highlight the elegance and functionality of Jomoo’s products, allowing guests to experience the innovations firsthand. From the curation to the execution of the launch, Jomoo ensured that every aspect of the event, from product displays to guest engagement, reflected the sophistication and modernity of their luxurious bathware collection.

The Future of Smart Living

Guests at the event were treated to exclusive previews of the collection, special promotional offers, and the opportunity to interact with Jomoo’s design team. Prominent architects and developers of the country attended the event. The evening concluded with a networking session, providing attendees with insights into the future of smart living.

For more information about Jomoo’s new luxury bathware collection or to schedule a visit to the Barobi Design showroom, please contact:

About Jomoo Group

Jomoo Group, a global leader in intelligent home solutions, dedicated to creating innovative and stylish products that enhance the quality of life, has newly launched under Barobi Design in Bangladesh.

About Barobi Design

Barobi Design is the exclusive distributor of luxury sanitaryware brand BAGNODESIGN from the UK, high-end tiles manufacturer Tubadzin from Poland and now the no. 1 sanitary brand from China, Jomoo. It serves clients with the best of luxury sanitary ware, brassware, and tile products of high quality and the latest innovation, located at Road 6, House 95, Block C, Banani, Dhaka.