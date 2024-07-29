Quota protest: Sust holds protest in front of main gate

As part of the central program, the Anti-Discriminatory Students Movement staged a sit-in and protest at the main gate of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (Sust) on Monday afternoon.

The program was organized to protest against the detention and coercion of the movement’s coordinators, the release of those missing or arrested, the withdrawal of false cases, and the killing of students.

Witnesses reported that the protest took place on the Sylhet-Sunamganj road outside the main gate of Sust from 3:30pm. The protesters occupied the road for about half an hour. During this time, police, along with members of the BGB and CRT (Crisis Response Team), positioned themselves inside the campus but did not take any action.

University Proctor Professor Dr Kamruzzaman Chowdhury said that the students remained on the streets to voice their various demands, with about 100 students participating in the protest.

Incidentally, 11 cases have been registered in three police stations of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) due to violence in the anti-quota movement.

So far, 141 people have been arrested in these cases, including students from various educational institutions. Journalist ATM Turab was shot dead by the police while covering the violence in Sylhet.