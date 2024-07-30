Offices from 9am to 5pm from Wednesday as usual

All government and non-government offices will remain open from 9am to 5pm from Wednesday (July 31) as per normal schedule.

Public Administration Ministry issued an order in this regard on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, banks across the country will continue their transaction from 10am to 4pm.

On July 24, the Public Administration Ministry fixed the office hours from 11am to 3pm for July 24 and July 25 amid countrywide curfew imposed on July 19 following the unrest centering the Quota Reform Movement. Later, the government set office timing from 9am to 3pm for July 28 to 30.