Writ seeks compensation for 4 children killed in firing

A writ petition has been filed to compensate the families of children Abdul Ahad, 4, Riya Gop, 6, Safqat Samir, 11, and Naima Sultana, 15, who were shot dead during the anti-quota movement.

On Wednesday (July 31), lawyer Taimur Alam Khandkar filed the writ in the concerned branch of the High Court.

In the writ, a compensation of Tk one crore has been requested for each family of the children. At the same time, a judicial inquiry has been sought in these incidents.

On July 19, child Ahad was shot in a house in Rayerbagh area of ​​Jatrabari in the capital during the agitation. Ahad was standing on the balcony of their house. A bullet pierced his right eye and lodged inside his head. Ahad’s father Abul Hasan, hailed from Pukhuria village in Faridpur’s Bhanga upazila, is a senior assistant in the Income Tax Department.

On the same day, Riya Gop was shot in her head while playing on the roof of a house in Nayamati area of ​​Narayanganj. She later died under treatment.

Meanwhile, Safkat Samir, 11, and his uncle Moshiur Rahman, 16, were studying sitting at the table next to the window in the Mirpur-14 housing staff quarters. At that time, a bullet pierced Moshiur’s right shoulder and Samir’s right eye and exited from the back of his head. When Samir was taken to hospital, the on-duty doctor declared him dead there.

Naima Sultana, 15, was shot dead on the balcony of the fourth floor of their house during the quota reform movement at Uttara in the capital.

Her family members said a chase between police and students was going on in the quota reform movement on Uttara’s road no 5. Naima Sultana, a 10th class student of Uttara Milestone School, lived with her family on the fourth floor of a building next to that road, was shot in her head while bringing clothes from the balcony of their house. She fell down there. Later, the family members took her to hospital where the doctors declared her dead. Naima was buried at her village home in Chandpur’s Matlab on July 20.