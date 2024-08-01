Idea Stores chosen as only UK library to take part in Build the Change scheme

YOUNG climate change activists have the chance to unleash their creativity to create solutions for real world challenges, thanks to a partnership between Tower Hamlets Council and the LEGO® Group.

The Idea Store service, run by Tower Hamlets Council, was chosen as the only UK library to take part in the Build the Change project created by the LEGO Group alongside libraries in Berlin, Prague, Barcelona and Aarhus in Denmark.

Youngsters can take part in free summer workshops in Idea Stores across the borough to build their eco-friendly habitats using LEGO bricks.

More than 40 children took part in the first Build the Change workshop at Idea Store Chrisp Street (23 July).

Six-year-old Asiya said:

“I made a bee’s paradise. It has everything bees need. It has water, flowers, trees and a bush and some mud. The flowers have sweet nectar for the bees.”

Friends Mehjabin and Jannath worked together to recreate Chrisp Street Market but with added sustainable features such as solar panels and a roof garden.

Lutfur Rahman, Executive Mayor of Tower Hamlets said:

“This initiative is hoping to reach around 1,250 children through 50 workshops and drop-in activities. We are proud to be the only UK library taking part and hope it will fuel children’s imagination.”

Cllr Maium Talukdar, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Education, Youth and Lifelong Learning said:

“Normally LEGO workshops can be expensive for families (up to £15 per child), however, I am delighted and proud to announce that all sessions for Tower Hamlets children will be free of charge.”