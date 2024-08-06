Several govt establishments, houses of AL leaders attacked, torched in Sylhet

Awami League leaders said that soon after the news of Sheikh Hasina’s resignation was announced, a group of people vandalised and set fire to the residence of Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, State Minister for Expatriate and Foreign Employment and Sylhet District Awami League President, in Shapla Bagh area of the town.

Besides, the houses of Sylhet City Corporation Councilor and Metropolitan Awami League Organizing Secretary Azadur Rahman Azad, Awami League Member of Parliament (MP) Ranjit Chandra Sarkar of Sunamganj-1 Constituency located in Gopaltila area and Sylhet Metropolitan Awami League President Masuk Uddin Ahmad and Vice President Asad Uddin in East Shaplabagh area of the city were attacked and vandalised.

Apart from this, the business establishments of many Awami League-supported businessmen were vandalised and looted.

Executive member of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) and General Secretary of Sylhet District Sports Association Mahi Uddin Ahmad Selim’s business establishment was vandalised and looted.

Sylhet Metropolitan Awami League Vice President Asad Uddin Ahmad confirmed the vandalism at his residence.

Besides, the office of Sylhet Superintendent of Police was set on fire at Bandar Bazar area.

Earlier, there were clashes between protesters and the police at some places in Sylhet around 1 pm. During the clash, the agitators burnt 2 motorcycles.

These clashes took place in Zindabazar, Chauhatta and Dargah Gate areas of Sylhet city from 1 pm to 2:30pm, leaving at least 20 people injured. In addition, 3 policemen of Special Forces (CRT) were injured in police misfire, witnesses said.

Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police Zakir Hossain Khan could not reach for comment in this regard.