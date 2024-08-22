ACC seeks travel ban on ex-DB chief Harun

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) now sought travel bans on former chief of Detective Branch (DB) of police Harun or Rashid, now the additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, and his wife Shireen Akter.

The ACC sent a letter to the Special Branch (SB) of police in this regard.

The ACC took the decision as it decided to investigate allegations against Harun of acquiring illegal wealth through various irregularities and corruption during the ousted Awami League regime.

Meanwhile, the former DB Harun was detained at the Dhaka airport. However, Harun himself has claimed that he was not been detained. “I’m at home now.” A state-run organisation detained him at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The intelligence sources said Harun was questioned at whose directive he had picked up six coordinators of Anti-Discriminatory Students Movement when he was the head of the DB, and why did he forced the coordinators to issue statement forcibly.