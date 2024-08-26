Another case filed against former justice Manik

A case has been filed in Sylhet against former Supreme Court Justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik.

Police filed the case at the Kanaighat police station under Passport Act for attempting to enter India, said Jahangir Hossain Sardar, officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station.

Manik was detained by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Friday night while allegedly attempting to cross into India through the Dana border in Kanaighat Upazila of Sylhet.

He was handed over to Kanaighat Police Station early Saturday. Later, a court in Sylhet on Saturday afternoon sent him to jail.

Judge Alamgir Hossain of the Sylhet Judicial Magistrate Court-1 gave the order after police produced Manik in court under Section 54 of the Criminal Procedure Code, according to Court Inspector Jamshed Alam.

Witnesses reported that a crowd hurled eggs and shoes at the former justice as he was being taken to court, with some individuals attempting to physically assault him.

Manik sustained critical injuries after unruly people attacked him on the premises of the Sylhet court.

Later, he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital following surgery to stop internal bleeding from ruptured testicles.

Currently, he is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Recently, a case has been filed in the Noakhali court in the name of Manik for making derogatory remarks about the founder of BNP, former president Ziaur Rahman.

Lawyer Ziaul Haque filed another case as a plaintiff in the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saiful Islam last Thursday (22 August) on the same complaint.

The court directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the complaint.