Dr Yunus’s leave to appeal hearing on Sept 2

Hearing on leave to appeal against the High Court order that scrapped the petition seeking cancellation of money laundering case proceedings against Dr Muhammad Yunus and six Grameen Telecom officers will be held on September 2.

A five-member Appellate Division benched, led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, set the date on Thursday.

Senior lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun and Khaza Tanvir Ahmed were present in the court for Dr Yunus, while attorney general Md Asaduzzaman represented the state and lawyer AKM Fazlul Haque was present on behalf of the ACC.

Six other accused in the case are managing director of Grameen Telecom Nazmul Islam; director and former managing director of the company Ashraful Hasan; directors Nazneen Sultana, Md Shahjahan, Nurjahan Begum and SM Hajjatul Islam Latifi.

ACC deputy director Gulshan Anwar lodged the case as the main plaintiff on May 30, 2023. According to the investigation report, the accused have embezzled Tk 252 million. The money was transacted illegally, which is considered a crime according to the Money Laundering Prevention Act.