46kgs of ilish seized by BGB while being smuggled to India

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized 46.5 kilograms of ilish fish that were being smuggled into India through the Tahirpur border area in Sunamganj on Saturday.

The seizure took place around 3pm.

According to BGB sources, a group of smugglers was transporting ilish fish for illegal export into India through Shahidabad when the incident occurred.

Upon receiving information, the Lauerghat BGB team, under the Sunamganj-28 BGB sector, challenged the smugglers.

When the smugglers noticed the BGB personnel approaching, they abandoned two bags filled with ilish fish and fled the scene.

The Lauerghat BGB camp commander, Mohidur Rahman, confirmed the matter.