CID to probe Bashundhara Group chair, MD over alleged money laundering

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has decided to investigate the allegation of money laundering against Bashundhara Group chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, managing director Sayem Sobhan Anvir and others concerned.

Additional superintendent of CID media wing Azad Rahman, said the CID had decided to investigate the allegations of embezzlement, laundering of thousands of crores of taka through fraud, forgery, duty evasion, VAT evasion, under-invoicing/over-invoicing against various organizations related to Bashundhara Group, reports BSS.

According to various sources, Ahmed Akbar Sobhan and Sayem Sobhan Anvir were involved in laundering money to Dubai, Singapore, Cyprus, London, Malaysia and other countries.

Bashundhara Group had allegedly bought land at Tk 20-25 lakh per bigha by adopting fraudulence. It borrowed more than Tk 42,000 crore from banks showing the price of per katha land at Tk 3 crore.

Although some part of the land of the Bashundhara Residential Project has the approval of RAJUK, most of the projects were implemented without RAJUK’s approval by grabbing government properties canals, rivers, khas lands, graveyards, etc.

Besides, there are allegations of grabbing a huge amount of land by East West Properties Limited in different blocks of Bashundhara Residential Area, which is estimated to be worth more than Tk 1.5 lakh crore.