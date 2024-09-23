Adviser asks DIP employees not to lobby for postings

Home Adviser Lt. Gen. Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd.) has asked the employees of the Department of Immigration and Passports (DIP) to refrain from lobbying for posting, rather perform duties with patriotism and dedication.

“I ask you all officials not to lobby for postings,” he said while addressing an orientation programme to welcome 20 newly appointed assistant directors (AD) of the DIP at the ministry’s conference room in the Secretariat here Monday, reports BSS.

Describing the newly appointed officials meritorious, he asked them to devote themselves to serve the country using their talents.

Jahangir asked the DIP officials to deliver better services to the citizens and make sure that service seekers would not face any harassment.

“You have to serve the people with the mentality of servant of the nation,” he said.

The Home Adviser also asked everybody to refrain from bad practice of bribery and corruption saying all government employees must submit their wealth statement within the stipulated timeline.

Senior Secretary of the Security Services Division Md. Mashiur Rahman and Director General (DG) of DIP Major General Md Nurul Anwar were present, among others.