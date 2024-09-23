Ex-planning minister MA Mannan denied bail

A court in Dhaka on Monday rejected the bail petition of former planning minister MA Mannan in a case filed over an attack on the students and mass people on August 4 in Sunamganj.

Judge Nirjan Kumar Mitra of the Speedy Trial Court rejected the bail in absense of Mannan after hearing the statements of plaitiffs and defense.

The courtroom was packed with lawyers representing both the plaintiff and the defense during the hearing.

Adv Abdul Haque said that MA Mannan was a key figure against the recent student movement in Sunamganj. He alleged that under Mannan’s plan, numerous mega projects were implemented in the country, including in Sunamganj, where corruption and irregularities were rampant.

The advocate called for a fair trial through an impartial investigation.

A case was filed with Sadar Model Police Station on September 2 regarding the attack on students during the movement in Sunamganj on August 4.