Five more die of dengue; 1,152 hospitalised in a day

Five dengue patients died while 1,152 more people hospitalized with the viral fever across the country in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new fatalities, the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 163 this year.

Among the new patients, 219 from Dhaka division (out of city corporations), 187 people were affected in DSCC, 252 in DNCC and 233 from Chattogram (Out of city corporation) and 86 in Khulna division (Out of city corporation) .

However, at least 982 patients were discharged from hospitals in last 24 hours and 27,313 till September 30. The DGHS data mentioned that a total of 30,938 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.