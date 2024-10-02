Chana Dal Curry

Ingredients:

v Chana Dal- 250gm

v Carrot Cube — 1cup

v Green Papaya Cube– 1 cup

v Onion – 1 medium size, chopped

v Tomato – 1 big sized, roughly chopped

v Garlic – 3 big cloved

v Ginger paste – 1 tsp

v Coriander Seeds – 1 tsp

v Cumin Seeds – 1tsp

v Dried Red Chilies – 2

v Vegetable or Soybean Oil – 2 tbsp

v Salt & Sugar – according to taste

v Turmeric powder – 1 tsp

v Garam Masala Powder — 1 tsp

Method:

1. Take chana dal and wash well. Take it in a pressure cooker. Add in onions, tomato, garlic, ginger and turmeric powder. Add water and cook for 5 to 6 whistle. Set aside.

2. Heat oil in a pan, add cumin and let it sizzle.

3. Add onions and cook till golden.

4. Add in tomatoes, chillies and mix well.

5. Cook till tomatoes get mushy.

6. Add salt and spice powders and mix well.

7. Add in cooked dal, sugar and mix well.

8. Simmer for 10 mins.

9. Add in coriander leaves.

10. Serve.