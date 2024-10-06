20 killed, 24 injured in Sylhet road accidents in Sept

At least 20 people were killed and 24 others injured in 24 road accidents across Sylhet division in September, according to a Nirapad Sarak Chai (NISCHA) report, a voluntary organisation.

The report highlighted Sylhet district as having the highest number of casualties, as the district recorded 10 deaths and 13 injuries in 10 separate road accidents.

In Sunamganj, two people died and two others were injured in three road accidents.

In Moulvibazar, four people were killed and four more were injured in four separate incidents. Meanwhile, Habiganj reported six deaths and five injuries in seven road accidents.

NISCHA compiled this information from reports published in local newspapers, online portals, national dailies, as well as its own sources within its Sylhet branch.

Among the 20 people killed, 13 were motorcyclists or their pillion riders, while three were drivers or passengers of CNG auto-rickshaws and Legunas. Five pedestrians also lost their lives in accidents.

The report noted that six fatalities were due to loss of vehicle control, and two deaths occurred after collisions with trees or electric poles. The victims included 15 men, three women, and two children.

Road safety remains a serious concern in Sylhet, with local authorities and organisations like NISCHA working to raise awareness and reduce accidents through various initiatives.