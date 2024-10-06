Both DSE, CSE witness fall

Trading on the country’s two bourses-Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on Sunday witnessed fall as the investors were on a selling spree, especially on major sectors, apparently due to a confidence crisis.

The prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) is decreased by 83.80 points, settling at 5,378.78.

The blue-chip index, DS30, which comprises 30 prominent companies, saw a decline of 26.54 points to close at 1,964.30, while the DSES index, representing Shariah-based companies, fell by 30.56 points to 1,190.86.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of market activity, stood at Tk 3.68 billion, reflecting a 16.68 per cent increase from the previous trading day.

Despite the overall decline, the majority of stocks experienced a price increase; out of the 392 issues traded, 180 closed higher, 156 ended lower, and 56 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Islami Bank Bangladesh was the most-traded stock, with shares worth Tk 255.89 million changing hands, followed by Midland Bank PLC, BRAC Bank PLC, Social Islami Bank, and Techno Drugs.

The port city bourse – Chittagong Stocks Exchange (CSE) – also closed lower, with its All Share Price Index (CASPI) losing 104.52 points to settle at 15,167.25. The Selective Categories Index (CSCX) fell by 71.39 points, closing at 9,203.64.

The port city bourse traded 3.38 million shares and mutual fund units, with a turnover volume of Tk 96.41 million.