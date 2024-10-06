BNP holds meeting with diplomats of 3 EU countries

A delegation of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) met with diplomats of Sweden, Norway and Denmark on Sunday.

The meeting took place at the residence of Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Nicolas Weeks at Gulshan in the capital around 9:20AM, said BNP media cell members Shyrul Kabir Khan.

The diplomats included Weeks, Norwegian Ambassador Arald Gulbrandsen and Deputy Head of Mission of Denmark Anders B Karlsen.

The BNP delegation included the party’s Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, International Affairs Committee Members Shama Obaid and Barrister Kayser Kamal, Shyrul Kabir added.