Former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has been placed on a 43-day remand in eight separate cases over the death of eight people during the student movement.

Earlier on Tuesday, he was produced before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahin Reza seeking remand for fair investigation.

Meanwhile, Al-Mamun’s lawyer filed another petition for his bail. After hearing, the magistrate granted remand in different terms rejecting the bail prayer.