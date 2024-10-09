23 additional judges take oath

Newly appointed 23 additional judges at the High Court were sworn in on Wednesday (October 9).

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed administered the oath to the new judges at the Judges’ Lounge of the Supreme Court.

SC Registrar General Aziz Ahemd conducted the function where justices of the both Appellate and HC divisions were present.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has appointed the 23 judges for two years in line with Article 98 of the Constitution.

A Law and Justice Division issued a gazette notification in this regard on Tuesday night..

The 23 new additional judges are Md Golam Martuza Mazumder, Syed Enayet Hossain, Md Monsur Alam, Syed Jahed Mansur, KM Rasheduzzaman Raja, Md Zabid Hossain, Mubina Asaf, Qazi Waliul Islam, Ainun Nahar Siddiqua, Md Abdul Mannan, Tamanna Rahman, Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud, Md Hamidur Rahman, Nasrin Akter, Sathika Hossain, Syed Mohammad Tajrul Hossain, Md Toufik Inam, Eusuf Abdullah Sumon, Sheikh Tahsin Ali, Foyej Ahmed, Md Sogir Hossain, Shikder Mahmudur Razee and Debashish Roy Chowdhury.

The appointment of the judges will be effective from the day of swearing-in due on Wednesday.