Mahmudur Rahman appointed as publisher, editor of Amar Desh

After more than a decade and a half, Mahmudur Rahman has been appointed as the editor of Amar Desh newspaper. For so long, he was the acting editor of the newspaper.

Earlier, Hasmot Ali was the publisher of this newspaper.

Mahmudur Rahman signed the declaration as a publisher at the Dhaka District Commissioner’s office on Tuesday (October 8).

Muhammad Abdullah, former president of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and city editor of Dainik Amar Desh, confirmed this.

The Awami League government did not change the editor and publisher of Amar Desh, even after applying due process, Muhammad Abdullah alleged.