All the parts of your body are affected when you vape

In recent years, vaping has caught the attention of nouveau riche youngsters of Dhaka, in contrast to smoking. According to Statistica, the revenue generated in the e-cigarette market in Bangladesh will amount to US$99.4 million in 2024.

Interestingly, vaping is marketed as a safer option. They are portraying traditional cigarettes as this harmful, doomed choice. But is it the truth? Or just a marketing stunt just like the one back in the past- “Hey, 1950s pregnant woman, It’s safe to smoke!”

Lungs

Lungs are the first immediate organs to be affected when it comes to vapes. E-liquids used in vaping contain nicotine, flavouring agents, and solvents like propylene glycol or glycerin, which become aerosolized when heated.

This aerosol, though perceived as a “harmless vapour,” can cause significant damage to your breathing vessels. Heating elements in vapes release harmful substances like formaldehyde and acrolein, which have been linked to chronic lung injury and reduction of lung capacity.

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) reported that vaping can lead to “bronchiolitis obliterans”, in easy terms “popcorn lung”, which is a severe blockage of the smallest airways in the lungs.

The presence of volatile organic compounds and ultrafine particles in the vapour can trigger pre-existing conditions such as asthma, bronchitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Some e-juice is flavored. Even without nicotine, these flavourings can cause DNA damage or kill cells. Cinnamon and menthol flavours were especially harmful.

Young people may be drawn to vaping by sweet, candy-like flavours and smells. To help stop this, several U.S. states have banned the sale of flavoured vaping liquid. The federal government also plans to ban their sale nationwide.

Heart and Cardiovascular system

While vaping may be less harmful than smoking traditional cigarettes, it is far from harmless for heart health. Your cardiovascular channel gets blocked still even though you chose to vape over smoke.

The main culprit is nicotine. Studies have shown that even a small amount of nicotine delivered via vaping can trigger increased heart rate variability, raising the risk of arrhythmias.

The inhalation of chemicals like diacetyl and acetaldehyde, commonly found in vape liquids, has been associated with vascular inflammation, which can lead to atherosclerosis—the buildup of plaque in arteries.

A journal by the American Heart Association revealed that regular vaping could impair the endothelial function of blood vessels. This dysfunction is a precursor to cardiovascular diseases, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Brain

In developing brains, especially in adolescents and young adults, nicotine hampers potential growth. As the brain continues to mature until around age 25, during this critical period, nicotine exposure can disrupt the development of neural pathways responsible for attention, learning, and memory.

The outcome is an addicted brain. Research published in Nature Neuroscience highlights that nicotine can cause changes in the prefrontal cortex—the region involved in decision-making and impulse control. More prone to buildup mood disorders, decreased cognitive function, and behavioural problems over time.

Mouth and throat

Oral health is compromised by vaping due to direct exposure to nicotine and other chemicals that reduce saliva production, leading to dry mouth. Dryness in the mouth increases the risk of gum disease, bad breath, and cavities. The flavouring chemicals used in e-liquids, especially those with sugary additives, can also erode enamel, leading to dental decay.

According to the American Dental Association, vaping has been linked to an increased risk of oral cancers. The chemicals present in the aerosol can irritate the tissues in the mouth and throat, leading to cellular changes that predispose individuals to cancerous growth.

Immune system

Inhaled aerosols contain particles that can irritate lung tissue inflammation. This inflammation can weaken the body’s ability to fend off infections.

A study from Frontiers in Physiology found that vaping suppresses the activity of key immune cells, like macrophages, in the lungs. These cells are essential in removing harmful particles and bacteria, making vapers more susceptible to respiratory infections, such as pneumonia or bronchitis.

Digestive system

Swallowing chemicals that condense in the mouth may irritate the oesophagus and contribute to acid reflux or heartburn. Nicotine also speeds up intestinal transit. This may lead to digestive discomfort or diarrhoea in some users.