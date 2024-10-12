BNP aims to create collective community ‘shield’ for all: Tarique

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has said his party aims to create a collective community ‘shield’, serving as a model to ensure the safety and security of all people, regardless of their identities or backgrounds.

He said it in a post on his verified Facebook page on Saturday extending greetings to the people of Hindu community on the occasion of the Durga Puja.

Tarique Rahman said, “I believe every Bangladeshi citizen must enjoy equal rights, freedom, and protection without any distinction among Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, or Christian.”

“Our country belongs to all Bangladeshis, and as a united nation, we will form a collective community shield, setting an example by ensuring the safety of everyone, regardless of their identities or backgrounds,” said the BNP leader.

He extended warm greetings to all those celebrating the joyous Durga Puja across the country.

Tarique Rahman said, “May this festival bring peace, harmony and prosperity to every household and foster cohesion and togetherness among all communities.”