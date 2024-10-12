Tourist drowns in Sylhet’s Jaflong

Gowainghat (Sylhet) Correspondent : A 25-year-old tourist drowned while swimming in the Piyain River near the zero point in Sylhet Jaflong today (12 October).

The deceased, Ahmed Jawad, was the son of Dr Aftab Uddin and a resident of Nahar Road in Mymensingh. His body was recovered around 2:30 pm from an area near a waterfall.

Sarkar Tofail, officer-in-charge of Gowainghat Police Station, confirmed the matter.

According to police and local sources, Jawad was swimming with a group when he was swept away by the river’s current. Friends and locals attempted to rescue him and rushed him to a nearby clinic, where he was pronounced dead by the attending physician.

The body would be handed over to Jawad’s family following the completion of legal procedures, said the OC.