New gas reserve found in Sylhet old well

New gas reserves have been found in an old gas well during a renovation project at Haripur upazila in Sylhet on Tuesday.

After conducting two rounds of tests, Sylhet Gas Fields Limited (SGFL) confirmed the discovery in the afternoon.

The second round of testing revealed the gas reserve at a depth of just 1,200 meters. This followed a previous discovery on October 14 at a depth of 2,010 meters.

SGFL Managing Director Md. Mizanur Rahman confirmed the news, stating that the repair work on the old Sylhet-7 well began in July. He explained, “Gas was found at 2,010 meters in the first round of tests, and we found gas again at 1,200 meters in another zone of the well on Tuesday.”

An official assessment will take place in a few days to determine the exact quantity of gas reserves. However, initial estimates suggest that around 85 lakh cubic feet of gas could be extracted daily.

Preparations are underway to bring the Advisor to the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources to Sylhet for an official announcement.

Earlier this year, on May 24, gas was discovered in the Kailashtila-8 well in Sylhet, marking the fifth such discovery in the region over the past year.

Since the first gas discovery in Haripur, Sylhet in 1955, 29 gas fields have been identified across Bangladesh, five of which are under SGFL’s control. These fields include Haripur, Rashidpur, Chhatak, Kailashtila, and Beanibazar gas fields.