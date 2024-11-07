Amu sent on remand in trader murder case

A court in Dhaka on Thursday placed Awami League presidium member and former minister Amir Hossain Amu on a six-day remand in a case filed over the death of trader Abdul Wadud at New Market area during the quota movement.

Earlier this morning, the senior Awami League leader was produced before the court of Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Shahin Reza. After producing him, DB police inspector Jahangir, the investigation officer of the case, sought 10-day remand for questioning.

Meanwhile, Amu’s lawyer filed a petition seeking cancellation of his remand.

After hearing from both sides, the magistrate granted six-day remand.

A team of DB arrested Amir Hossain Amu from Dhanmondi in the capital on Wednesday. Amu faces several murder cases, said Rezaul Karim Mallik, chief of the DB of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).