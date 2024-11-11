Exports in October post 20.60pc growth

Country’s export earnings in October witnessed a healthy growth of 20.60 per cent fetching US$4.13 billion, up by $0.71 billion from $3.42 billion of the same month of the last year.

According to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), in the first four months of the current fiscal year 2024-25, exports grew by 10.8 per cent to reach $15.79 billion, up by $1.54 from $14.25 billion of the same period of FY24. Apparel sector contributes $12.81 billion.

In October, the readymade garment (RMG) sector, the country’s highest export earner, generated $3.30 billion, with 22.8 per cent increase from $2.68 billion in the equivalent period of FY24, reports BSS.

Of the $3.30 billion, knitwear contributed $1.86 billion, a 24.6 per cent increase from $1.50 billion, while woven garments earned $1.44 billion, reflecting a 20.54 per cent increase from $1.20 billion compared to the October of the last fiscal year.

Among other notable sectors, agriculture products experienced positive growth of 7 per cent, reaching $113.1 million, up from $105.8 million in October FY24.

Leather and leather goods witnessed a slight decline of 1 per cent, totaling $83.2 million, while the earnings were $84 million in October last year.