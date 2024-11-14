School boy killed being hit by truck in Sylhet

A school boy was killed and three others injured after being run over by a truck in Sylhet city on Wednesday night.

The accident took place at around 10 pm on the Sylhet-Airport road near Malnichhara tea garden.

The dead Tanjim, 16, son of Rajan Mia, a resident of Dakshin Surma Kuchai area in Sylhet, was an SSC candidate from Scholars Home School.

The injured are Tanjim’s younger brother Tanjil and their friend Mahi. They study at the same school.

Citing witnesses, the trio were returning home from a tea garden riding on a motorcycle at night. On the way, a truck bound for Sylhet hit their motorcycle. Tanjim fell under the truck and died on the spot. Tanjil and Mahi were injured.

Sylhet’s Airport Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Syed Anisur Rahman confirmed it.