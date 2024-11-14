Stocks go up on Thursday, DSE index rises by 64.73 points in first hour

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the country’s main capital market, indexes saw an upward trend in the first hour on Thursday.

Till 11am on the day, the trading record in the DSE shows, shares and units of 5.53 crore exchange through 53763 transactions.

In this time shares and mutual funds worth Tk 163.4 crore were traded.

A total of 369 companies participated in trading. Among these, prices of 312 companies increased, 33 companies decreased and 24 companies remained unchanged at the DSE.

The main index DSEX increased by 64.73 points to 5380.74 points, the DSES Shariah index rise by 15.27 points to 1200.23 points and the DS30 special blue chip increased by 21.50 points to 1993.71 points during the first 1:0 hour on Tuesday.