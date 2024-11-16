Style Mart Brand’s inspiring journey from startup to fashion powerhouse

Style Mart Brand, a prominent fashion brand in Bangladesh, has become a household name for quality and affordable clothing. Company began its journey in 2013, founded by Saiful Islam Rana and Ariful Islam Jewel.

Initially company began as an online-only venture. By 2018, it expanded its operations to a full-fledged business, now serving customers nationwide through its corporate office, showroom in Jigatola, Dhanmondi, and active social media presence.

Starting as an online retailer, the company has now established a strong offline presence and operates on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Google, YouTube, and TikTok. More than 1.2 million facebook users follow Style Mart Brand.

With its commitment to hassle-free service, Style Mart offers delivery across the country without requiring advance payment, gaining trust from customers. Over 100,000 positive customer reviews highlight Style Mart’s dedication to service and quality, contributing to its reputation as a reliable fashion provider.

Reflecting on the company’s goals, CEO Saiful Islam Rana stated, “We are committed to providing affordable, high-quality fashion to every corner of Bangladesh. We want our customers to have a seamless experience and ensure they get the best in terms of quality and service.”

Establishing itself in the competitive fashion industry was not easy. Style Mart faced multiple challenges in building its brand and gaining customer trust, especially as an online business in its early days. Through resilience and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the brand successfully overcame these obstacles. The company’s customer service policies, including easy exchanges, returns, and refunds, have played a significant role in establishing a loyal customer base.

Today, Style Mart Brand employs around 150 staff members, each dedicated to maintaining the company’s high standards. The team is a diverse group of individuals passionate about fashion and customer service, working together to make Style Mart a trusted brand.