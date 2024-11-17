NBR extends deadline for filing income tax returns by 1 month

The National Board of Revenue has extended the time for filing income tax returns by one month.

The NBR issued an order in this regard today (17 November) extending the deadline to 31 December 2024, which applies for both online e-returns and physical paper submissions.

Submissions within the period will not face any penalties.

As per the Income Tax Act, 2023, the last date for filing income tax returns for all categories of taxpayers, except companies, for the tax year 2024-2025 is 30 November.

This year, the NBR issued a special order to all government employees in the four city corporation – Dhaka North, Dhaka South, Narayanganj, and Gazipur – to submit their tax returns online.

The mandate extends to major companies, including Unilever Bangladesh Limited, British American Tobacco Bangladesh Limited, Marico Bangladesh Limited, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Limited, and Nestlé Bangladesh PLC. It also includes all scheduled bank officials/employees across the country and all mobile telecom service providers and the multinational companies mentioned in the said order.

Taxpayers had requested the NRB to extend the deadline.

So far, 375,000 taxpayers have filed e-returns online.

The NBR expects the return filing experience of taxpayers to be hassle-free this year.