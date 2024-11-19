Woman reveals how she shed 50 kg in just months by following 5 simple rules

Shikha Singh, a nutritionist who offers weight loss programs according to her Instagram bio keeps sharing how lifestyle changes helped her lose 50 kg.
In a recent post, she revealed her ‘secret to weight loss’ by outlining her ‘5 golden rules for losing weight quickly.’, reports Hindustan Times.
5 tips for quick weight loss
Shikha, who now weights 60 kg after she dropped from 110 kg narrated in the video, “I used to weigh 110 kg and I have reached 60 kg within a few months with these useful tips:
Step no. 1: 7-8 hours of sleep every night.
Step no. 2: Drink 3-4 litre of water every day.
Step no. 3: Manage stress.
Step no. 4: Finish dinner before 7 pm; this is the most important.
Step no. 5: Check your weight daily and not it down in a diary.”
Shikha added, “My pro tip: if you don’t eat outside food and consume only healthy, homecooked food along with going for a 30-minute brisk walk every day, you are sure to lose weight quickly.”
Budget-friendly weight loss diet plan
In an earlier video, she revealed her ‘simple, budget-friendly full diet plan’ helped her lose 50 kg. Check it out:
- Breakfast: Oats roti, seasonal vegetable and black coffee
- Mid-morning snack: 150 g of pineapple
- Lunch: Small bowls of rice, dal, curd and green salad
- Evening snack: Green tea, makhana and buts like almond, cashew, walnut
- Dinner: Rice, soya chunks and lots of salad
- Certified fitness and nutrition coach Raj Ganpath, co-founder of The Quad, advises that maintaining balanced, healthy diet along with incorporating walking and exercise into your daily routine can help you get in shape in the coming weeks.