Woman reveals how she shed 50 kg in just months by following 5 simple rules

Shikha Singh, a nutritionist who offers weight loss programs according to her Instagram bio keeps sharing how lifestyle changes helped her lose 50 kg.

In a recent post, she revealed her ‘secret to weight loss’ by outlining her ‘5 golden rules for losing weight quickly.’, reports Hindustan Times.

5 tips for quick weight loss

Shikha, who now weights 60 kg after she dropped from 110 kg narrated in the video, “I used to weigh 110 kg and I have reached 60 kg within a few months with these useful tips:

Step no. 1: 7-8 hours of sleep every night.

Step no. 2: Drink 3-4 litre of water every day.

Step no. 3: Manage stress.

Step no. 4: Finish dinner before 7 pm; this is the most important.

Step no. 5: Check your weight daily and not it down in a diary.”

Shikha added, “My pro tip: if you don’t eat outside food and consume only healthy, homecooked food along with going for a 30-minute brisk walk every day, you are sure to lose weight quickly.”

Budget-friendly weight loss diet plan

In an earlier video, she revealed her ‘simple, budget-friendly full diet plan’ helped her lose 50 kg. Check it out: