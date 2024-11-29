Hajj registration deadline extended till Dec 15

The government has extended the Hajj registration deadline for 2025 to December 15 to prevent last-minute hassles.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs announced this change through a noticw signed by Deputy Secretary Md Rafikul Islam on Thursday.

The notice said the registration period for both government and private Hajj pilgrims now runs until December 15, 2024. During this period, pilgrims can complete their initial registration by depositing Tk 3 lakh and must finalise their registration by paying the full amount for the Hajj package.

The notice added that no further extensions will be given after this deadline. Pilgrims must complete all necessary procedures within the stipulated timeframe.