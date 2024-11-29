Massive $80 billion gold mine discovered in China

China has unearthed a monumental gold deposit in Waku village, located in Pingyang District, Hunan Province. This groundbreaking discovery is set to significantly boost the country’s gold industry and marks a major milestone in mineral exploration, reads an Independent report on Friday.

According to the Geological Bureau of Hunan Province, the mine contains over 40 gold ore veins or layers, found at depths of up to 6,600 feet (2,000 meters). These deposits were formed by molten lava flowing through fissures in the Earth’s crust, leaving behind solidified gold.

Chen Ruolin, a member of the discovery team, revealed that each ton of ore contains an average of 138 grams of pure gold. At a depth of 3,000 meters, the mine holds over 1,000 tons of high-quality gold, valued at more than $80 billion in current market estimates.

Advanced three-dimensional computer modeling suggests that the deposit could extend to a depth of 9,800 feet, potentially containing an additional 1,100 tons of gold—equivalent to about eight times the weight of the Statue of Liberty. This could not only meet China’s domestic gold demand but also thrive in the export sector.

Gold extraction has already begun, employing cutting-edge technology to maximize efficiency. Liu Yongchun, deputy head of the discovery team, emphasized that the new methods being used are at the forefront of mining innovation.

This gold mine discovery underscores China’s growing prowess in resource exploration and its commitment to enhancing its gold reserves, potentially reshaping the global gold market.