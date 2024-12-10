SC stays HC verdict declaring ‘Joy Bangla’ as national slogan

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has stayed the High Court’s earlier ruling that had declared ‘Joy Bangla’ as the country’s national slogan.

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, passed this order on Tuesday issued the order after Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque presented the petition for hearing during the session.

Earlier, on March 10, 2020, the HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader passed the order declaring ‘Joy Bangla’ as the national slogan following a writ petition filed in 2017 by Supreme Court lawyer Bashir Ahmed.

Later, on February 20, 2022, the cabinet led by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina issued a notice recognising it as the national slogan.

The then Awami League government made ‘Joy Bangla’ the national slogan through a gazette notification issued on March 2, 2022.