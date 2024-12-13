Beehive Prep School Announces Student Sponsorship with Tier 4 Visa Licence

Beehive Prep School is delighted to announce that it is now able to sponsor student visa applications under the UK Tier 4 Visa Licence. This development allows the school to welcome children from overseas who wish to benefit from the high standards of the British education system.

Headmaster Mr. Gurr expressed his excitement about this significant milestone, stating:

“At Beehive, we are proud to be able to sponsor children from overseas, offering them the opportunity to experience the exceptional standards of the British education system. This reflects our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for students from around the world.”

In addition to securing the Tier 4 sponsorship licence, Beehive Prep School has also achieved recognition as a Cambridge International School, further solidifying its reputation for academic excellence and global standards.

Mr Gurr concluded: “This exciting addition to our curriculum underscores Beehive Prep School’s dedication to nurturing young minds and preparing them for success in an increasingly connected world”