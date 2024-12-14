Awami League leader Misbah Uddin attacked at midnight in Sylhet

Locals rescued Awami League leader Misbah Uddin Siraj from the Sagor Dighirpar area around 3:30am on Tuesday and took him to hospital after he came under attack at midnight in the city.

Misbah was Awami League’s central organising secretary for three times.

Sylhet metropolitan police’s additional deputy commissioner (media) Mohammad Saiful Islam confirmed the attack to saying that the police came to know about the incident from hospital sources.

But Misbah had left the hospital after receiving treatment before police came to know about the incident. Investigation is going on to find out about the attack.

Several Awami League leaders said Misbah went into hiding after the fall of Awami League government on 5 August. He has been accused in several cases filed over attacks on students during July-August movement. Misbah would often come out of hideout secretly at night.

A group of miscreants abducted Misbah around 12 at night on Tuesday while he was heading towards the Subid Bazar area by a CNG-run auto rickshaw. Later he was rescued from the Sagor Dighirpar area around 3:30 am. He was taken to a private hospital in the Sobhanighat area at around 4:00am.

A close relative of Misbah on condition of anonymity told that miscreants attacked him with sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured. He underwent surgery that night. Later around Friday afternoon, Misbah was discharged from the hospital as he is now out of danger.

None could confirm Misbah’s whereabouts after he left the hospital. Who attacked him is also unclear. Misbah’s wife, brother, daughter and nephew were contacted several times over phone, but none responded.

Sylhet Kotwali police station’s officer in charge (OC) Ziaul Haque told that he learnt about the attack on Misbah through journalists. None has filed any written complaint. Police are trying to find out who attacked Misbah.

Misbah Uddin Siraj was president and general secretary of Sylhet district Chhatra League and founding general secretary of Sylhet city Awami League. He was also public prosecutor of Sylhet judge court.