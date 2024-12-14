Gold prices drop by Tk 1,773 a bhori

The jewellers have cut gold prices by Tk 1,773 a bhori (11.664g) for the domestic market thanks to a drop in the rates of pure gold in the local market.

The new prices will be effective from Monday (December 15). It will remain in effect until further notice, said Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) press release.

The price of each bhori 22-carat gold will now cost Tk 1,38,498, 21-carat gold Tk 1,32,200, while 18-carat gold’s price now stands at Tk 1,13,316.

The traditional gold price has been set at Tk 93,020.

BAJUS said a 5 per cent VAT and a minimum 6 percent wage have to be added to the jewellery.