Two killed in Sylhet bus-auto rickshaw collision

Two passengers of a CNG-run autorickshaw were killed in a head-on collision with a passenger bus on the Sylhet-Dhaka highway in South Surma on Saturday.

The victims, Ruhul Amin (26), son of Anjab Ullah from Islampur village in Jagannathpur, and Abdul Mukit (40), son of Abdus Sattar from Bhabanipur village in the same upazila, died on the spot.

Four others, including the driver and a woman, were injured.

Mizanur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of South Surma Police Station, said the accident occurred around 7:30 pm at Lalabazar in South Surma when a Sylhet-bound passenger bus struck the oncoming autorickshaw.

Locals quickly responded, rescuing the injured passengers and driver and sent them to Osmani Medical College Hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the victims had rented the autorickshaw for a trip to Jagannathpur when the collision occurred.

The OC confirmed that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.