International Migrants Day celebrated in Moulvibazar

International Migrants Day and National Expatriates Day were celebrated at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Wednesday.

A rally and discussion were held in the afternoon under the initiative of the upazila administration to mark the day.

Kulaura Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohiuddin presided over the discussion held at the upazila parishad meeting room where Upazila Agriculture Officer Jasim Uddin, Upazila Secondary Education Office Academic Supervisor Shafiqul Islam, Senior Journalist Azizul Islam, BRAC Area Manager Jalilur Rahman, Journalists Nazmul Bari Sohel, Mahfuz Shakil, SR Oni Chowdhury and Mohiuddin Ripon, Expatriate Shah Alam spoke, among others.

The speakers at the meeting emphasized the role of expatriates in the country’s development and public awareness on safe migration. Officials from various departments of the upazila administration were present at the event.