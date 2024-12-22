Clash on Ijtema ground: Saad’s follower placed on 3-day remand

A Gazipur court on Sunday placed Mufti Muaz bin Noor, a follower of Maulana Saad Kandlavi, on a three-day remand in a case over the violent clashes between two factions of Tabligh Jamaat at the Biswa Ijtema ground in Tongi over control of the venue.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Alamgir Al Mamun of Gazipur Metropolitan Court passed the order.

Earlier police produced Mufti Noor before the court with a seven-day remand prayer.

The supporters of Zubair staged demonstrations demanding punishment of Noor.

Tongi police arrested Mufti Muaz bin Noor from Dhaka’s Uttara on 19 December.

Maulana Zubair’s follower M Alam Hossain filed the murder case with Tongi Police Station on Thursday evening against 29 people with Tongi West Police Station naming Syed Wasiful Islam as the main accused.

Four people were killed and 40 others injured in a clash between two factions of Tabligh Jamaat at the Biswa Ijtema ground in Tongi on 18 December.